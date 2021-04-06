7 U.S. Teens Developed Heart Inflammation After Second Pfizer Vaccine, New Study Shows --A study published today in Pediatrics reported seven boys between the ages of 14 and 19 were hospitalized for heart inflammation and chest pain within four days of receiving the second dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine. | 4 June 2021 | Seven boys between the ages of 14 and 19 in the U.S. reportedly developed chest pain and heart inflammation within four days of receiving a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine, according to a new study published today in Pediatrics. Heart imaging tests detected a rare type of heart muscle inflammation called myocarditis and pericarditis. None of the teens were critically ill but all were hospitalized.