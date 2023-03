70-car train derails, spilling hazardous materials in North Dakota | 27 March 2023 | A 70-car Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed outside of Wyndmere, N.D., officials said. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said 31 of the cars derailed, according to local outlet KFGO. A Canadian Pacific spokesperson said there is no public safety threat, but some of the cars carrying hazardous materials are leaking.