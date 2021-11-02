70 Percent of Republicans Would Consider Joining Trump-Led Party, Poll Finds | 11 Feb 2021 | More than two-thirds of Republicans would join or consider joining a new political party if former President Donald Trump were to start one, a CBS News poll suggests. Thirty-three percent of Republicans participating in the survey, conducted between Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, said they would join a Trump-led breakaway party. Another 37 percent said "maybe" they would join the new party, while the remaining 30 percent said they would stay with the Republican Party.