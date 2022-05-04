70% of Vaccinated CDC Employees Got COVID, Data Reveal | 5 April 2022 | On Feb. 2, the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requesting records showing "the number of COVID-19 infections, and of those, the number of breakthrough infections" among CDC employees in August 2021. Breakthrough infections refer to infections that occur in those who have received one or more COVID jabs. On March 28, ICAN issued a legal update, stating they had received an official response, showing approximately 70% of all COVID-19 cases among CDC employees in August 2021 occurred among "vaccinated" employees.