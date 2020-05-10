700-home power cut caused by bull with 'itchy bum' that broke transformer box --Homes across South Lanarkshire were hit by a power cut on Thursday evening. | 09 May 2020 | A broken transformer box which cut power to around 700 homes on Thursday was damaged by a bull with an "itchy bum", according to a local farmer. Hazel Laughton, from Chapelton in South Lanarkshire said the electricity outage was caused by "Ron", a four-year old Limousin bull on her farm. The 35-year-old, who runs the beef and sheep farm with her husband, Greg, said she first noticed that the electricity went off at around 11pm. Engineers managed to restore power at around 4am the following morning, and the pair realised what had caused the problem when they went to feed the cows.