71 fully vaccinated people in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say | 21 April 2021 | St. Louis County health officials are reminding the public that these COVID-19 vaccines aren't 100% effective and that some people are contracting the virus after being fully vaccinated. Officials say they've discovered 71 people who have contracted COVID-19 even though they were fully vaccinated... Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated there were 5,814 reports of breakthrough infections.