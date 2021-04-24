7,157 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Contracted COVID-19, 88 Dead - CDC | 24 April 2021 | The number of recorded COVID-19 cases among Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the virus that causes it is now over 7,100, according to health officials. The so-called breakthrough cases are reported by states to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which then releases the figures. In its new update, the CDC reported that 7,157 people who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, still got the virus. Eighty-eight, or 1 percent of the breakthrough patients, died.