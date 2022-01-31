76% of Americans want Biden to consider 'all possible nominees' for Supreme Court vacancy - poll | 30 Jan 2022 | A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that a plurality of Americans view the Supreme Court as motivated by partisanship, while Joe Biden's campaign trail vow to select a Black woman to fill a high-court vacancy without reviewing all potential candidates evokes a sharply negative reaction from voters. The ABC News/Ipsos poll, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos's KnowledgePanel, comes days after the most senior member of the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen G. Breyer, announced his retirement at the end of the current term. Just over three-quarters of Americans (76%) want Biden to consider "all possible nominees." Just 23% want him to automatically follow through on his pledge.