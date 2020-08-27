77 false coronavirus positives for NFL teams actually all negative - report | 24 Aug 2020 | All 77 positive COVID-19 tests reported from a testing lab in New Jersey were negative on a retest, according to multiple reports. Eleven teams were impacted by the testing error, which prompted fears of an NFL outbreak. The Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New York Jets all had at least 10 players informed of positive tests. All of those players were negative on follow-up testing, ESPN reported Monday...Daily [useless] testing is set to expire on Sept. 5.