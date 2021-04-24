77 Iowa Prisoners Given Overdoses of COVID-19 Vaccine - Officials | 23 April 2021 | Officials in Iowa said that 77 prisoners received overdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, triggering an internal investigation into the matter. They were given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the virus, authorities with the state's Department of Corrections said... Cord Overton, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections, said in a statement that inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary were given doses of the vaccine Tuesday that exceeded the recommended dosage. The mother of one of the inmates who were given the dose, Kimberly Koehlhoeffer, told the Des Moines Register that doctors told her son that he and others received six times the recommended amount. Some suffered nausea and others suffered dehydration, she said.