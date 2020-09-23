77-year-old veteran attacked for wearing MAGA hat - police | 22 Sept 2020 | (Red Bluff, CA) A 77-year-old military veteran described how he was attacked in Red Bluff, apparently because he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) hat supporting President Donald Trump. The attack happened Friday, September 18 in broad daylight at the Red Bluff post office. The victim did not want to be identified. He told KRCR-TV the attack caught him completely by surprise. He was wearing a MAGA hat and a 'Back the Blue' mask with a blue line in support of police. He was approached by a man and woman... Red Bluff Police later arrested the suspect 26-year-old Daniel Gomez-Martinez for battery and elder abuse.