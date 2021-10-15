78% of Covid-19 Deaths Among Vaccinated, 47% Rise in Teen Deaths After Vaccination, 999 Calls for Cardiac Arrest at All-Time High | 4 Oct 2021 | Public Health England have now been replaced by a new organisation, dreamt up by ex-Health Secretary, Matt Hancock. The new organisation is now known as the 'UK Health Security Agency.' That’s a slightly sinister and extremely concerning name isn't it? The new UK Health Security Agency released a report on Thursday, September 30, entitled "Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 39," and within it they have published the number of alleged Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths from week 35 to week 38 of 2021, by vaccination status. Table 2 of the report reveals that between August 30, 2021, and September 26, 2021, there were a total of 699,489 positive test results for the Covid-19 virus recorded in England. Of these, 316,002 cases were among the not vaccinated population, 53,070 were among the partly vaccinated population, and 273,540 were among the fully vaccinated population. This means that the unvaccinated accounted for 45% of Covid-19 cases throughout September, whereas people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine accounted for 47% of Covid-19 cases throughout September.