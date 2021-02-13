78-year-old woman dies at California vaccination site after being inoculated | 13 Feb 2021 | A 78-year-old woman died shortly after being inoculated at a mass vaccination site in Los Angeles County, health officials announced Saturday. The patient's family said she had a history of heart illness [right, but it was obviously the vaccine that killed her], said Dr. Michael E. Morris, director of Kaiser Permanente Southern California's vaccination program, in a statement. The woman "passed away unexpectedly" Friday after receiving Pfizer's version of the Covid-19 vaccine about noon at the Kaiser-run site at Cal Poly Pomona, 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the doctor said.