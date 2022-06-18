79 buses of migrants transported to Washington under Abbott-Ducey initiative | 15 June 2022 | The Republican-led states of Arizona and Texas have dispatched dozens of buses carrying migrants from border towns to Washington, D.C., state officials told the Washington Examiner. More than 2,500 people who were released from Border Patrol custody after illegally crossing from Mexico have opted to take 79 free, state-provided buses to the nation’s capital under initiatives rolled out by governors of each state, spokespeople exclusively shared Tuesday. More than 2,000 people on 65 buses have arrived in Washington since Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) began the operation in mid-April. In Arizona, 14 buses carrying 523 people have departed since it began in mid-May.