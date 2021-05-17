8 in 10 Republicans who've heard of Cheney's removal agree with it - poll | 17 May 2021 | A majority of Republicans who have followed the developments that led to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Deep State-Wyo.) being ousted from her leadership role within the House GOP agrees with the decision, according to a new survey. The CBS News-YouGov poll found 80 percent of Republicans who've heard of her removal indicated Cheney deserved it, describing her as "off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she's wrong about the 2020 presidential election." Of the Republicans who agreed with her removal, 69 percent said their biggest gripe with Cheney is that "she's not on message with my party."