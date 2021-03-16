Breaking: 8 dead in shootings at three spas in metro Atlanta | 16 March 2021 | Authorities in metro Atlanta are investigating whether shootings at three massage parlors that left eight people dead and one wounded are connected. Two of the shootings were at spas across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta and the other was in Cherokee County to the northwest of the city. Officials in each jurisdiction said there were no immediate indications of motive and it is unclear whether the shootings were related. A suspect in the Cherokee County shootings was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, around 8:30 p.m.