8,000 koalas killed by devastating Australian bushfires, experts fear --More than five million hectares have been burnt across Australia in an unprecedented bushfire season | 27 Dec 2019 | Nearly a third of the koalas in their main habitat of New South Wales may be among the 480 million animals to have died in the Australian bushfires. Ecologists believe that 8,000 koalas have burnt to death on the state's mid-north coast, about 240 miles north of Sydney. The site, one of the most populous koala habitats, was ravaged along with a leading hospital for the marsupials at Port Macquarie. "It may well be up to 30 per cent of the population in that region [was killed], because up to 30 per cent of their habitat has been destroyed," Sussan Ley, the federal environment minister, said.