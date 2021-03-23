81 Million Vote-Getter Joe Biden Greeted by Two Dozen Supporters in Columbus for Ohio State Speech --Weather: sunny, temperatures in the high 60s | 23 March 2021 | 81 million vote getter Joe Biden was received by a small crowd of about two dozen enthusiastic supporters, mostly college students, who gathered to greet him as he arrived for a speech at The Ohio State University in the liberal enclave of Columbus, Ohio. The weather was not a factor as it is a bright sunny day with temperatures in the high 60s. Video shows about two dozen supporters gathered on one corner of the intersection when Biden arrived. No supporters were on the other three corners.