85-year-old security guard shot and killed in his car

Tue, 06/16/2020 - 21:01 — legitgov

85-year-old security guard shot and killed in his car | 15 June 2020 | An 85-year-old security guard was shot and killed as he sat in his car outside an apartment complex, Mississippi authorities said Monday. Multiple shots were fired at David Herring and it appears that one hit him, though a full autopsy is pending, Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland told the Clarion Ledger. The shooting was "absolutely a homicide," he said. Days earlier, a 77-year-old Simpson County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed while taking a man to a mental hospital.

