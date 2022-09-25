850 more unvaxxed NYC teachers, aides fired for not complying with mandate | 19 Sept 2022 | The city Department of Education has axed another 850 teachers and classroom aides -- bringing the total to nearly 2,000 school employees fired for failure to comply with a vaccine mandate increasingly struck down in court. About 1,300 DOE employees who took a year's unpaid leave -- with benefits -- agreed to show proof of COVID vaccination by Sept. 5 or be "deemed to have voluntarily resigned." ...The 850 let go makes roughly 1,950 DOE staffers terminated since the vaccine mandate took effect on Oct. 29, 2021.