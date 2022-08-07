88 percent say U.S. is on wrong track - survey --Only 6 percent of Republicans said the country is headed in the right direction. | 6 July 2022 | Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say the country is headed on the wrong track, according to a survey from Monmouth University Poll released on Tuesday. The survey found that just 10 percent said the country is headed in the right direction -- an all-time low since the pollster began asking the question in 2013 -- while 88 percent said it is on the wrong track. The proportion of respondents who said the country is on the wrong track jumped by 9 percentage points from when the question was asked in May, which was also a record at the time. Only 6 percent of Republicans said the country is headed in the right direction, compared to 18 percent of Democrats. Ninety-two percent of Republicans said the country has gotten off on the wrong track, as do 91 percent of independents and 8 in 10 Democrats.