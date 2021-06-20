899 People Given Defective COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in NYC's Times Square - Officials | 15 June 2021 | Hundreds of people were administered doses of expired COVID-19 vaccines during an event in New York City's Times Square, city health officials said. The New York City Health Department confirmed that 899 individuals got Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the former NFL Experience building between June 5 and June 10. A spokesperson for the department told news outlets on Tuesday that those people should schedule another vaccination session as soon as possible.