9-Year-Old With No Pre-existing Conditions Died 2 Weeks After Pfizer Shot, Latest VAERS Data Show | 29 July 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,357,940 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 22, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That's an increase of 6,990 adverse events over the previous week. The data included a total of 29,790 reports of deaths -- an increase of 155 over the previous week -- and 247,686 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period -- up 1,010 compared with the previous week. Of the 29,790 reported deaths, 19,236 cases are attributed to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, 7,917 cases to Moderna, 2,584 cases to Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and no cases yet reported for Novavax.