90 percent of COVID deaths occur in countries with high obesity levels - study | 05 March 2021 | Nearly 90 percent of coronavirus fatalities have occurred in countries with high obesity levels, according to researchers -- who now want overweight people to be prioritized for vaccinations. Death rates were 10 times higher in countries such as the US where at least 50 percent of the total population is overweight, according to a World Health Organization-backed study released Thursday by the World Obesity Federation. For the report, researchers examined mortality data from Johns Hopkins University and the WHO Global Health Observatory data that showed a total of 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths worldwide were in countries with high levels of obesity.