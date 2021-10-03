90,000 Ballots in Largest Nevada County Sent to Wrong Addresses, Bounced Back - Report | 10 March 2021 | More than 90,000 ballots mailed to registered voters in Nevada's largest county were returned undeliverable, according to an analysis of the election data by a conservative legal group. Clark County, which includes the Las Vegas metro area, made the extraordinary move to mail ballots to all the nearly 1.3 million active voters in the county instead of just those who requested them. The county justified the move as helping people vote remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 450,000 voters cast their votes through the mail-in ballots. But more than 92,000 ballots were returned by the postal service as undeliverable, according to the Public Interest Legal Foundation's (PILF) March 10 research brief.