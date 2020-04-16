9/11 Families, Experts Mount Unprecedented Challenge to NIST in New Filing | 15 April 2020 | Family members of those who died on September 11, 2001, joined building experts earlier today in submitting a "request for correction" to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) regarding its 2008 report on the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7. The request, which comprises more than 100 pages and five exhibits, represents an unprecedented challenge to NIST's report on WTC 7. With the ultimate aim of forcing NIST to reverse its conclusion that fires caused the building's destruction, the request covers eight separate items of information that it says violate the agency's information quality standards. Only by revising its "probable collapse sequence" can NIST correct these violations, the request contends.