9/11 Cover-up Director Appointed to Chair COVID Cover-up Group --Zelikow was the author of the Bush administration's 2002 National Security Strategy, which laid out the case for pre-emptive war, which was used to invade Iraq. | 25 May 2021 | Deep-state fixer and cover-upper Philip Zelikow, former Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission, will be chairing the COVID Commission Planning Group, according to the University of Virginia, whose Miller Center for Public Affairs will serve as the group's base to "help America and the world learn from this pandemic and safeguard against future threats." Zelikow's "non-partisan" group includes Event 201 participants, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health and it’s being funded by Schmidt Futures, which is Eric Schmidt-Goolag-Alphabet-Bilderberg, the Skoll Foundation, which is the eBay FAANGster insider philanthropy group, the Rockefeller Foundation and Stand Together, which is Charles Koch's philanthropic organization. Zelikow’s hope is that their work will feed into a future National COVID Commission.