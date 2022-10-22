95 Percent of Corpses Had Received COVID Vaccination Within 2 Weeks of Death - Funeral Director | 20 Oct 2022 | A funeral director from New Zealand says that 95 percent of the corpses he has been seeing had received a COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks of their passing away. "Ninety-five percent of the people who have passed away through the work that I've done have been vaccinated within two weeks," Brenton Faithfull said. Faithfull has been working as a funeral director for the last 41 years and has been running his own mortuary business for the last 26 years... "It's very obvious, they die within two weeks of receiving the vaccination, a lot of them...almost appear to have died from anaphylaxis, almost a reaction straight away to the booster." "They die the same day, the following day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. This isn't a one-off case, this is the majority of cases that have come through our facility," Faithfull said in an interview.