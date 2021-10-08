95% of Severely Ill Covid Patients Are Vaccinated - Report | 8 Aug 2021 | An Israeli reporter from News Israel 13 interviewed Dr. Kobi Haviv, who is the director of the Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem. She began by saying, "I understand that most of the patients are vaccinated, even 'severe' patients." Dr. Haviv responds: "Exactly. Naturally occurring. Old people, most of them are vaccinated. Most of the population is vaccinated, and 90%…85-90% of the hospitalizations here are fully vaccinated people." (Video)