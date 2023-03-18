99% of Bay Area, 64% of California is drought-free after winter storms | 16 March 2023 | The latest drought monitor is out Thursday morning with major improvements in the San Francisco Bay Area and California. Ninety-nine percent of the Bay Area is now drought-free which is the best condition since February 2020. Dry conditions remain in portions of Sonoma, Napa, and Lake Counties. Statewide, California is now 64% drought-free, up from just 1% of the state at the start of the water year on Oct 1, 2022.