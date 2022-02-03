9th Circuit dismisses Twitter lawsuit against Texas over Trump ban --Lone Star State's attorney general can go forward with probe of social media giant for kicking out former president | 2 March 2022 | A federal appeals court has dismissed Twitter's lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which accused him of retaliating for the social media platform's ban of former President Donald Trump. Twitter's procedural defeat on Wednesday allows Texas's investigation into Twitter to proceed, though the probe may still get slapped down in the future. Mr. Paxton launched an investigation into Twitter after it expelled Mr. Trump last year and the Texas Republican issued a civil investigative demand for information about the company's content moderation policies. Twitter sued in response and [ironically] said the demand was government retaliation for speech protected by the First Amendment.