ABC News Suspends David Wright Over Comments In Project Veritas Video | 26 Feb 2020 | ABC News said that it has suspended correspondent David Wright after right-wing provocateur James O'Keefe's group Project Veritas caught him on video complaining about how politics is covered. "Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved," the network said in a statement. "David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns." In the heavily edited video posted on Wednesday, Wright can be heard being asked whether he considers himself a Democratic socialist. Wright replies that "more than that, I consider myself a socialist."