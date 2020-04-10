AG Barr Accuses Media of 'Jihad' to Discredit Hydroxychloroquine After Trump Touts Drug as COVID-19 Treatment | 09 April 2020 | Attorney General William Barr has condemned the media for what he says are partisan attacks on President Donald Trump for touting the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible weapon against the novel coronavirus. In an interview on Fox News, Barr told anchor Laura Ingraham it was "disappointing" to see the media response to Trump who had been "statesmanlike" in working with governors, and yet still had to deal with "snarky 'gotcha' questions from the White House media pool." He said that "the stridency of the partisan attacks on him has gotten higher and higher," and said the "politicization of decisions like the hydroxychloroquine has been amazing to me." "Before the president said anything about it, there was fair and balanced coverage of this very promising drug and the fact that it has such a long track record, that the risks were pretty well known. "As soon as he said something positive about it, the media has been on a jihad to discredit the drug, It's quite strange," Barr said.