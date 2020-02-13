AG William Barr to testify before Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee | 12 Feb 2020 | Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify before the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee at the end of March after rebuffing requests to appear before the panel for the past year. The deal came as Democrats, including Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, of Manhattan, had raised alarm this week over Barr's interceding in the sentencing recommendation for former Trump political operative Roger Stone, who was convicted by special prosecutors in Washington, DC, last year and was facing up to nine years behind bars. "We are writing to confirm your agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, 2020," Nadler and the 22 other Democratic members of the panel said in a letter to Barr on Wednesday.