AIPAC alerts participants that some were in contact with coronavirus patient --18,000 attended pro-Israel lobby confab earlier in week; DC Health Department considers conference to have been a 'low risk' exposure | 05 March 2020 | The American Israel Public Affairs Committee alerted the thousands of activists who attended its conference this week that a New York group in attendance had been in contact with someone who has the virus. "To our knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus at this time," said the email sent Wednesday, which AIPAC also posted on Twitter. It's not clear from where in New York the group came from. Two Orthodox Jews from New Rochelle have contracted the virus.