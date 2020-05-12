Acting DNI declassifies list of all Obama administration officials who were 'involved in unmasking Michael Flynn' and hands their names over to the DOJ --Richard Grenell has in his possession a list of former Obama officials allegedly involved in the unmasking of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn --Before Trump took office in January 2017, Flynn's name was revealed in series of intercepts of conversations held by Russian ambassador --Shortly after Trump took office, Flynn was forced to resign after lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak --He was then arrested and charged with lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador | 11 May 2020 | President Trump's acting chief of national intelligence has declassified a list of former Obama administration officials said to be involved in the 'unmasking' of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Richard Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, paid a visit to the Justice Department headquarters last week in Washington, DC, and brought a list of former Obama aides with him, ABC News is reporting. 'Unmasking' is the revelation that an American citizen's name appears in intelligence gathering like eavesdropping or wiretaps that are initially aimed at suspected foreign agents. Supporters of Trump allege that members of the Obama administration improperly sought to investigate Flynn over contacts he had with the ambassador to Russia.