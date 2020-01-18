Adam Schiff Sued by Physicians Group for Censoring Vaccine Debate --Schiff contacted Google, Facebook, and Amazon, to encourage them to de-platform or discredit what Schiff asserted to be inaccurate information on vaccines | 17 Jan 2020 | On Jan 15, 2020, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, along with Katarina Verrelli, on behalf of herself and others who seek access to vaccine information, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Plaintiffs allege that Defendant [Deep-State scum-bag and Grade 'A' sociopath] Adam Schiff has abused government power and infringed on their free-speech rights. "Who appointed Congressman Adam Schiff as Censor-in-Chief?" asks AAPS General Counsel. "No one did, and he should not be misusing his position to censor speech on the internet." In February and March 2019, Rep. [D-Calif.] Schiff contacted Google, Facebook, and Amazon, to encourage them to de-platform or discredit what Schiff asserted to be inaccurate information on vaccines. He then posted the letters and press release on the House.gov website.