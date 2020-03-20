Advanced knowledge? CDC started hiring QUARANTINE program managers last November to cover quarantine centers in Texas, California, New York, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts and more | 19 March 2020 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) appears to have had advanced knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, as the agency which deliberately delayed testing kits in the USA for nearly a month was hiring quarantine program advisors in November 2019, to cover Texas, New York, California, Washington, Florida, and many other areas where the pandemic is now exploding. This job listing page at jobs.CDC.gov describes job announcement number HHS-CDC-D3-20-10640010, paying up to $93,077 per year, with an open application period from Nov. 15, 2019, to May 15, 2020. The cities and states described in the job listing are: Dallas, Texas; El Paso, Texas; Houston, Texas; Seattle, Washington; Anchorage, Alaska; Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Miami, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Honolulu, Hawaii; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Newark, New Jersey; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and San Juan.