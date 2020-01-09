After Soleimani assassination Dems denounced and Reps cheered Trump. But he refused to start all-out war and everyone feels cheated | 09 Jan 2020 | Donald Trump's response to the Iranian missile attack on US military bases in Iraq is defying the expectations (and perhaps the hopes) of both Democratic and Republican neocon hawks...One way to understand the political imbroglio in the US is to realize that traps galore have been set for Trump by his opponents in both parties. The greater part of his own party consists of neocon hawks bent on regime change in the Middle East, while the greater part of the Democratic Party, a party that has impeached him in the House, seeks to cast him as the world’s most dangerous menace, liable to end all life on planet Earth if left in office.