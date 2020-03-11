Air Force Restricts Cadet Travel, Cancels Boot Camp Graduations Amid Coronavirus Fears --The Air Force has canceled boot camp graduations for families, U.S. Africom has curtailed a massive exercise amid the spread of COVID-19. | 10 March 2020 | The families of airmen who have completed boot camp will no longer be allowed to attend their graduation ceremonies, the U.S. Air Force announced Tuesday, adding yet another dramatic restriction to the growing list of measures the military has taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came amid other news for the air service, including that cadets at the Air Force Academy would no longer be allowed to travel outside the U.S. to countries with heightened security risk for the spread of the coronavirus... Hours earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. military headquarters overseeing operations in Africa announced it would cut parts of an ongoing exercise with forces from Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, including all elements that involve troops' lodging in close quarters to one another.