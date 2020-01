Air Force announces health study at Pease Air National Guard Base amid concerns about cancer | 15 Jan 2020 | (Portsmouth, NH) Officials at an Air National Guard base in New Hampshire announced that the Air Force will conduct a study amid concerns about exposure to carcinogens at the base. The occupation health study will take place at the Pease Air National Guard Base and will be conducted with assistance from the Air National Guard surgeon general, the Portsmouth Herald reported Sunday.