Al-Qaeda-backed White Helmets are 'preparing chemical attack false-flag' in Syria's Idlib, Russian military tipped off --'Chemical attacks' take place every time the Syrian army is advancing against the militants, who have tried time and again to attract Western military intervention on their behalf. | 04 Feb 2020 | Militants affiliated with al-Qaeda [al-CIAduh] and 'White Helmets' are preparing to stage a chemical attack in Idlib province as Syrian army continues to advance, the Russian Reconciliation Center said citing a tip from local residents. Members of the self-styled civil defense group, which operates solely in territories controlled by anti-government militants, were noticed arriving at the town of Ma'arat al-Artik, about 11 kilometers (7 miles) northwest of Aleppo. According to the call that came in on the reconciliation center's hotline on Monday evening, they were preparing a "provocation with the use of poisonous agents." About 15 'White Helmets' were spotted in the town, alongside militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- an al-Qaeda affiliate previously known as Al-Nusra -- said two local residents, adding that two vehicles have delivered about 400 liters (100 gallons) of chemicals to the town.