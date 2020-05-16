Alaska legislator compares being forced to wear coronavirus screening sticker to Nazi Germany's Star of David | 16 May 2020 | Alaska state Rep. Ben Carpenter (R) complained about the new health screening required for lawmakers returning to the Capitol building this week, Anchorage Daily News reported Friday. In an email copied to all 40 members of the Alaska House, Carpenter reportedly ranted about legislators being asked to wear a sticker proving they've passed the screening. "How about an arm band that won't fall off like a sticker will?" Carpenter wrote. "If my sticker falls off, do I get a new one or do I get public shaming too? Are the stickers available as a yellow Star of David?" His message was immediately condemned by two Democratic members of the legislature who are Jewish, the outlet reported...The exchange, first published by The Alaska Landmine, showed Republican state Rep. Sarah Vance coming to Carpenter's defense. "We should all be concerned about the implications of being labeled as 'non compliant' or wearing a badge of 'compliance,'" she wrote.