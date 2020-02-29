All U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan under peace deal --'Conditions-based' withdrawal will be complete in 14 months if Taliban keep commitments. | 29 Feb 2020 | The United States signed a historic peace deal with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, Saturday that officials hope will mark the beginning of the end of America’s longest war. Under the deal, all U.S. troops would withdraw from Afghanistan in 14 months if the Taliban meet their commitments. The signing between Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban officials will set the stage for the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after 19 years of violence that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and coalition troops and tens of thousands of Afghans since the U.S. invasion following the terrorist attacks [deep-state inside job] of September 11, 2001.