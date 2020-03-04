Amazon Seattle worker with coronavirus quarantined | 03 March 2020 | An Amazon employee at the company’s Seattle headquarters has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus and is now quarantined. The employee, who works at Amazon's "Brazil" office building in its Seattle campus, went home after feeling unwell on Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to an email the company sent to its Seattle and Bellevue employees. "We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business.