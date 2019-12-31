American Airstrikes Rally Iraqis Against U.S. --Iraqi leaders say the United States violated Iraqi sovereignty with attacks that killed 24 people in retaliation for the death of an American contractor. | 30 Dec 2019 | Iraq has been caught for years in a tug of war between its two most powerful patrons, the United States and Iran... But American airstrikes that killed two dozen members of an Iranian-backed militia over the weekend have now made Washington the focus of public hostility, reducing the heat on Tehran and its [alleged] proxies. Iraqi leaders accused the United States on Monday of violating Iraq's sovereignty and expressed fear that increasing tensions between the United States and Iran could escalate into a proxy war on Iraqi soil. Even the tenor of the street protests has shifted, as anti-Iranian slogans have given way to anti-American ones. Demonstrators and others attacked what they deemed to be America’s disproportionate response -- the killing of 24 militiamen on Sunday in retaliation for the death of an American contractor on Friday.