Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer couldn't name Mexican president in interview

Sat, 15/02/2020 - 5:36am — legitgov

Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer couldn't name Mexican president in interview | 14 Feb 2020 | Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer couldn't name the Mexican president when asked for it during a televised interview in Nevada Thursday. The two, along with Pete Buttigieg, were separately interviewed by Spanish-language station Telemundo after a candidate forum hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens. Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator, replied, "No," when asked who the Mexican president is. "I forgot," was billionaire businessman Tom Steyer's response.

