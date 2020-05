Andrew Cuomo rewrites history, calls virus that started in Wuhan, China, the 'European virus' | 11 May 2020 | Tweet by Jordan Schachtel: "New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now describing the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China as a 'European virus.' He said this in today's presser multiple times. Last month he lavished praise on the Chinese government for their efforts in combatting the virus."