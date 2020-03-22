Angela Merkel goes into quarantine after getting vaccine from doctor who tested positive for coronavirus --Chancellor to have 'regular tests' after coming into contact with infected physician | 22 March 2020 | German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Ms Merkel's spokesman said she was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday, in which she announced new measures to curb the spread of the virus including a ban on groups of more than two people congregating in public. Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Ms Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine on Friday against pneumococcal infection.