Another Chinese city is put on coronavirus lockdown: Officials close roads into Wenzhou and tell its nine million citizens to stay inside - as death toll in country hits 304 --Authorities virtually shut down eastern city of Wenzhou - 500 miles from Wuhan| 02 Feb 2020 | China has imposed a lockdown on a major city far from the epicentre of a coronavirus epidemic, as its death toll from the disease soared to 304 and the first fatality outside the country was reported in the Philippines. The events added to deepening concern about the potential for the virus to spread further and more rapidly, as governments around the world closed their borders to people from China. Authorities virtually shut down the eastern city of Wenzhou - some 500 miles from Wuhan and containing 9million people, closing roads and confining people to their homes.